Dec. 16 deadline to apply for Delta FEMA assistance

Homeowners and renters in parishes designated for FEMA assistance from Hurricane Delta, which includes Acadia Parish, have until Wednesday, Dec. 16, to register for help.

Anone wishing to apply for assistance or with any questions is urged to visit the drive-through Disaster Recovery Center located at the Southside Community Center at 403 Fourth St. in Rayne.

FEMA urges all citizens affected by Hurricane Delta, regardless of their place of residence, to visit the FEMA center in Rayne and get the needed assistance from damage as a result from Hurricane Delta between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Visitors must strictly follow all COVID safety measures.