Hetzler, Loewer named to L.C. Spring Dean’s List

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 11:11am
PINEVILLE

Louisiana College has recognized Jackson Hetzler and Erich Loewer of Crowley as members of the College’s Academic Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester.
Admittance to the Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Hetzler is majoring in management and marketing; Loewer is majoring in psychology and chemistry.
Louisiana College is a Christ-centered community committed to academic excellence where students are equipped for lives of learning, leading and serving.

