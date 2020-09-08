IRS announces tax relief for Hurricane Laura victims

Victims of Hurricane Laura that began Aug. 22 now have until Dec. 31 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced.

Following the recent disaster declaration for individual assistance issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Individuals and households who reside or have a business in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermillion and Vernon parishes qualify for tax relief.

Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 22 and before Dec. 31 are postponed through Dec. 31. This includes individual and business tax filers that had a valid extension to file their 2019 return due to run out on Oct. 15.

The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2019 returns were due on July 15, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

The Dec. 31 deadline applies to the third-quarter estimated tax payment due on Sept. 15. It also applies to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Nov. 2.

In addition, it applies to tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that had a valid extension due to run out on Nov. 15.

In addition, penalties on deposits due on or after Aug. 22 and before Sept. 8 will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Sept. 8.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/Coronavirus.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.

But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.