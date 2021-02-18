IRS announces tax relief for Zeta victims

Victims of Hurricane Zeta that began Oct. 26, 2020, now have until March 1 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service has announced.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Individuals and households affected by Hurricane Zeta that reside or have a business in Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes qualify for tax relief.

Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Oct. 26, 2020, and before March 1are postponed through March 1.

The March 1 deadline applies to the fourth quarter estimated tax payment due on Jan. 15. It also applies to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Nov. 2, 2020, and Feb. 1.

In addition, it applies to tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that had a valid extension due to run out on Nov. 16.

In addition, penalties on deposits due on or after Oct. 26, 2020, and before Nov. 10, 2020, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Nov. 10, 2020.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/Coronavirus.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.