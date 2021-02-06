Main Street grant applications accepted

The Louisiana Main Street Program has announced the release of applications for a second round of funding through the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant.

The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive grant funding through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP). The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $662,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state.

During the second round of the grant cycle, six grants will be awarded in the amount of $55,000 each to owners or tenants of historic buildings located within officially designated Louisiana Main Street districts.

Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

Through round one, six Main Street Districts each received grants totaling $55,000. Among those recipients was the Egan Hotel in Crowley.

That grant will help fund the restoration — or replacement where excessive deterioration prevents restoration — of 66 double-hung windows.

To be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be located within a Louisiana Main Street district in a community with less than 50,000 population. The building must also be either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Historic District.

In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify. All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The priority of this grant program as set by Louisiana Main Street is to return currently vacant or under-utilized historic buildings into productive use.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 30.

For more information contact Crowley Main Street via email at CrowleyMainStreet@gmail.com.

This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior.