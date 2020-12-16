Mermentau boat launch to be re-built

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has named 11 projects around the state that were let on Dec. 9.

Among those is the replacement of the boat launch in Mermentau at a cost of $575,211.

“This is great news for the fishermen and boaters of Acadia Parish,” Rep. John Stefanski said in a social media post following the awarding of bids. “We should see construction beginning shortly.”

Plans include for the boat launch to be totally rebuilt, including new decking.

“This has been a long time coming for our area and repairs are greatly needed,” Stefanski said.

The Acadia Parish delegation who helped support this project along with Stefanski are Rep. Phillp Devillier and Sens. Mark Abraham and Bob Hensgens.

Another project tha involves Acadia Parish is the installation of raised pavement markers on Interstate 10 between Jefferson Davis Parish line and Interstate 49. Low bid on that project was $331,822.

In all, nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $10.9 million on the 11 projects.

“As this year comes to a close, we’re proud to announce these projects around the state that will be starting shortly,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “2020 has been a trying year for everybody, so we’re glad to end it on a positive note for Louisiana’s citizens.”

Other projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

• Bridge Replacement and Repair

- Replacement of Rouge Bayou Bridge on LA 360 in St. Landry Parish: $2,648,611.99

- Replacement of Dixie Church and Setliff Rd. bridges in Rapides Parish: $1,098,063.50

- Realignment of Endom Bridge approach in Ouachita Parish: $857,591.66

• Pavement / Overlay

- Grading, milling, patching, widening, and overlay on U.S. 90 between LA 14 and LA 397 in Calcasieu Parish: $1,320,467.11

- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 923 between LA 3101 and end of maintenance in Catahoula Parish: $891,692.20

• Congestion Mitigation and Safety

- Traffic signalization on Veterans Blvd. in Jefferson Parish: $513,555.00

- Turn lane extension on U.S. 371 at U.S. 80 in Webster Parish: $276,866.20

• Other

- Phase 1 of shared-use path between Scotlandville Pkwy. and downtown Baton Rouge in East Baton Rouge Parish: $1,579,226.55

- Drainage improvement on LA 73 in East Baton Rouge Parish: $795,093.00

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.