National Hurricane Preparedness Week underway

Cleco is preparing for the start of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season and is encouraging customers to prepare as well.

The Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

“With the 2020 hurricane season almost here, we’re asking our customers to start preparing now,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

For the 2020 season, meteorologists are predicting above-normal activity with an above-average probability that major hurricanes will make landfall along the continental United States.

“Hurricane Preparedness Week is a good time to develop a plan if you don’t have one or re-evaluate your existing plan based on our current conditions.”

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season:

• Make a list of important phone numbers.

• Put all important documents in a waterproof container.

• Plan an evacuation route and ensure family members are aware of the route.

• Know where emergency shelters are located.

• Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

• Plan ahead for special or medical needs, including your pets.

• Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.

More storm preparedness tips can be found online at www.cleco.com and by following Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower