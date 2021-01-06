New jobless claims in La. up slightly in December

New unemployment claims across Louisiana increased slightly in late December for both traditional unemployment and self-employed individuals looking for federal program support.

There were 8,009 new jobless claims filed through Dec. 26, up from 7,926 new claims one week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor data released on Wednesday. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

There were 2,353 more new unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which are federal funds for self-employed individuals, mostly independent contractors who work in the gig economy.

It’s a slightly increase from 2,276 new claims one week before. The PUA program, which offers between $107 and $247 a week in benefits, was extended by Congress.

A new federal coronavirus relief package was approved by Congress for an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for 11 weeks.

Industry and parish-level data was not immediately available.

There were 59,336 existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Dec. 19 compared to 107,813 PUA program claims. Statewide unemployment benefits paid for the week ending Dec. 19 was $34.4 million.

Unemployment benefits typically last for 26 weeks and can be extended for another 13 weeks but many individuals have exhausted all unemployment benefits already.

Since March, the state agency has paid nearly $7 billion in unemployment benefits across 700,000 individuals.