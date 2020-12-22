Patriarch of Bergeron Rodeo dies; services held Monday in Mowata

Jimmy Bergeron the patriarch of the Bergeron Rodeo passed away on Thursday.

Bergeron was an icon of the Louisiana Rodeo Circuit, many Cowboys and Cowgirls got their start at his rodeos.

For over 30 years, the Bergeron Rodeo Company has offered exciting rodeo action with plenty of old school touch. He always took great pride in producing high-quality rodeos for his contestants and the rodeo fans.

One of the staples of a Bergeron Rodeo Company production, which performed for many years in Crowley, was giving free tickets to K-3rd grade students in local schools to generate another generation of Rodeo fans.

He was honored as an LRCA Hall of Fame member.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata.

Burial followed in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janice Baker Bergeron; one son, Elmen “Jay” Bergeron and wife Carley; two daughters, Christine Bergeron-Stanley and husband Jerry, and Alberta Lynn Bourque and husband Mark; three brothers, Glenn Dale “Spook” Bergeron and wife Mary Ann, Kenneth Bergeron, and Dr. Randy Bergeron; one sister, Diana Lynn Bergeron; five grandchildren, Phillip James Bourque, Elizabeth Grace Bourque, Olivia Marie Bourque, Christopher Stanley and Ashley Stanley and Kim.

He was preceded by his parents, Elmen J. Bergeron Sr. and Alberta Leonards Bergeron.