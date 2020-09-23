Rockefeller Refuge remains closed

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron and Vermilion parishes in southwest Louisiana remains closed due to damage from Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

The refuge will remain closed until further notice.

All public fishing areas, including piers and boat docks, are closed.

The public is asked not to travel to or near the refuge as recovery efforts from the storm continue.

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, which consists of 71,000 acres, borders the Gulf of Mexico for 26.5 miles and extends inland toward the Grand Chenier ridge, a stranded beach ridge, six miles from the Gulf. For more information on Rockefeller, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/rockefeller-wildlife-refuge.