SUBMITTED PHOTO

Iota High FFA member Issac Manuel is shown with his State Champion Swine Showmanship Banner at the year’s State FFA / 4-H Show in Gonzales. The Manuel family has been exhibiting swine and cattle for many years in 4-H and FFA. Shown are siblings Greta who also shows swine and brothers, Levi and Wyatt, who showed swine and cattle for nine years.