Article Image Alt Text

Trump approves federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta

Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:30pm
BATON ROUGE

President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta. The request was approved by the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) just hours after it was submitted by Gov. Edwards.
FEMA is authorized to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.
“I appreciate the president’s quick approval of our request for an emergency declaration, especially since Hurricane Zeta has strengthened overnight,” Edwards said. “This assistance will be critical in responding to this hurricane, assisting local governments and beginning our long-term recovery efforts. Louisiana has faced an incredibly active hurricane season this year, and we have been working in partnership with the federal government and local officials since March on the response to the pandemic in addition to two major hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana.”
FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance for the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

