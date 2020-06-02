T.S. Christobal third storm this season

On Monday, the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the third system of the year formed in the Bay of Campeche in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system was upgraded to tropical storm status Tuesday making it the earliest occurrence of three named systems in the Atlantic basin.

The 2016 season had held the record for the earliest ever third tropical storm, and it was Tropical Storm Colin, which formed on June 5, that helped that year go down in the books.

This year, Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl) helped 2020 claim that dubious record.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to meander in the Bay of Campeche and near Mexico for the next three to four days before a more definitive system begins to emerge and build northward late in the week.

Because the storm has an identifiable center of circulation, the confidence in the forecast track becomes higher. However, the storm is still expected to stay stationary for several more days before picking up speed as it moves northward this weekend.

In that time, many factors that dictate the path of the storm may change, which means that the forecast still has a fair amount of uncertainty. The European and American long-range forecast models both lean toward a landfall on the upper Texas coast near the Louisiana border early next week, either late Monday or early Tuesday.

Like the official National Hurricane Center forecast, though, they have a high degree of uncertainty and will likely change over the next several days as new data is collected.

Two pre-season storms, Arthur and Bertha, formed in warm waters off the Southeast coast on May 16 and May 27, respectively, and Bertha slammed into South Carolina for an early-season landfall in the United States.