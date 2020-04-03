UL to offer flat-rate tuition for online-only students

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:40pm
LAFAYETTE

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will move to flat-rate, per-credit-hour tuition for students enrolled fully online in undergraduate and graduate programs beginning in the Fall 2020 semester.
The shift aligns UL Lafayette with other universities in the University of Louisiana System, and lowers costs for online students by reducing fees.
UL Lafayette offers five undergraduate, seven graduate, and four graduate certificate programs online. Under the online tuition plan, undergraduate students can register at a rate of $380 per credit hour.
Graduate students can expect to pay $480 per credit hour.
This rate applies to all students taking courses solely online – regardless of location, said Dr. Claire Arabie, director of the Office of Distance Learning.
“Online learning enables students to earn a degree from recognized, accredited programs knowing they’re getting the most for their dollar, in a way that many – including people with family and work commitments or who live elsewhere – find convenient,” Arabie said.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020