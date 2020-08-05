‘A year of St. Joseph’ declared; events planned

RAYNE - This year, the Roman Catholic Church celebrates 150 years since the declaration of St. Joseph as Universal Patron of the Church by Pope Pius IX in his decree Quemadmodum Deus.

In light of this anniversary and the important role of St. Joseph in the life of the Church, Bishop Douglas Deshotel has declared a year of St. Joseph from Aug. 16, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

Plenary Indulgence

A Plenary Indulgence will be granted to those who visit any of the 13 parishes or missions in the Diocese of Lafayette dedicated to St. Joseph on the first Saturday of each month and on the 19th of each month throughout the anniversary year.

Related events are planned at all 13 St. Joseph Parishes in the Diocese of Lafayette. A listing of them may be found at diolaf.org/stjoseph as they become scheduled.

Below is a listing of activities that are planned for St. Joseph Parish in Rayne:

• Every Wednesday throughout the year at 6 p.m. in church - Holy Hour: a brief reflection on St. Joseph, Adoration and Benediction;

• Weekly Family Hosts of Vocation Chalice: for one week each throughout the year to pray for an increase of vocations to religious life;

• September 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. - West Deanery Mass; celebrant will be Bishop Douglas Deshotel. Reception will follow in the Family Life Center;

• January 11 - 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. each evening in church - three night parish mission with reflections on St. Joseph by Fr. Brent Smith and Fr. Benjamin Pitre;

• January 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. - Parish Celebration beginning with Holy Mass followed by a Parish Reception. Venue to be announced;

• March 17 - 19, 2021 - 48 hours of Perpetual Adoration in St. Joseph Chapel; and

• March 19, 2021 - St. Joseph Day - Celebration of the St. Joseph Altar to include Holy Mass, Tupa Tupa Ritual, and Blessing of the Altar in the Family Life Center. A traditional Italian meal will be served to all in attendance that evening.

Additional information on the Year of St. Joseph is also available in this month’s issue of Acadiana Catholic.