‘Jennings 8’ person of interest dead

Frankie Richard, 64, died of natural causes in the Baton Rouge area on March 22.

Richard, a suspected pimp and drug dealer, was notoriously known for being named a person of interest in the serial murders of at least eight women in Jeff Davis Parish between May 2005 and August 2009 — often referred to as the Jennings 8.

Over the years, Richard had maintained his innocence. A former Jeff Davis Sheriff said in a recorded interview that Richard was in a rehabilitation center in Shreveport when one of the women went missing.

The story and the lack of justice surrounding the deaths of the eight women have been the focus of many news articles, a book and documentary series that often implicated Richard.

The Jennings Police Department initially named him a person of interest in 2007. At that time, Richard was in jail on an unrelated rape charge. He was questioned in the disappearance of two of the women and the Jennings P.D. later filed second-degree murder charges against him in connection with one of the cases.

After recanted statements from witnesses, both the rape and murder charges were dropped.

It was confirmed early in the investigation that the victims, all allegedly prostitutes, knew each other and at least seven victims had allegedly worked for Richard.

According to Richard’s obituary, the family will hold graveside services at a later date.