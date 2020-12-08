‘Package thief’ sought by Crowley Police

Crowley Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who is wanted for questioning in a package theft.

Surveillance video captured the suspect (at right) taking a package from a carport in Crowley.

“This is the time of year for an increase in package delivery leading to increases in package thefts,” said Chief Jimmy Broussard. “This person decided he needed this package more than the person who paid for it. Help us identify this person so we can continue to hold those accountable who refuse to work and be productive citizens.”

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS or by message to the P3 Tips app.