‘Summer Shopping Event’ includes Rayne Chamber Raffle pack

RAYNE - Not only are Rayne businesses offering deals during this weekend’s city-wide summer shopping event, “Splash Into Summer,” but the Rayne Chamber of Commerce will also be offering a chance to win gift pack raffle drawing worth $400.

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce and local businesses began the week-long “Splash Into Summer” shopping event and promotions on Monday, Aug. 3, via the chamber’s social media / Facebook page, concluding on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a full day of shopping and dining around the city.

Participating businesses will be decorated in a summer theme and will be offering various promotions, discounts, specialty items, door prizes, and much more for summer deals and back-to-school shopping.

The Chamber Office will not only be open for the raffle, picture opportunities will be offered with props, along with cake and punch for shoppers.

The “swag bag” gift pack includes a frosted frog cooler filled with frog koozies, frog tumbler, frog bath bomb, Rayne apron, Ms. Merita’s hard candy, wine tumblers, one bottle of wine, frog festival posters, Frog Festival lunch box, Frog Festival shirts and Rayne shirts valued at approximately $400.

The Chamber will also assist several businesses that do not have store fronts. They will be represented at the Chamber office.

At least 15 businesses are participating in the event with anyone wishing to partake in the festivities asked to contact Jennifer Autin, Rayne Chamber Business Development Coordinator, at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or by calling 337-334-2332.

The entire community is invited to stop in and support these local businesses.