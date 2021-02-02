‘Volunteer’ committee is eyed for LeGros Airport

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will discuss the reimplementation of a volunteer Airport Committee during committee meetings here tonight.

Such a group was disbanded during a previous jury administration and operations moved to a committee made up of only jurors. Steve Comeaux currently serves as chairman of the jury’s Airport Committee with Walter Andrus and Pat Daigle as members.

The former committee was made up of stakeholders in the airport such as pilots.

In other business during tonight’s meetings, the Legislative Committee will consider entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Town of Duson for the construction of a roundabout on Louisiana Highway 95.

The roundabout is proposed to be located on the south side of the Interstate 10 overpass and between a pair of truck stops. Numerous crashes have been reported in that area.

The Road and Bridge Committee is scheduled to discuss securing bond money to implement priority road projects across the parish.

Finally, the Finance Committee will consider options for an Emergency Management (Officer of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) building using FEMA funding.

Meetings will begin with the Legislative Committee at 6 p.m. Other committees will follow immediately.

The meetings are held in the third-floor meeting room of the courthouse and are open to the general public.