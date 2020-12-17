Acadia grads earn degrees at UL Lafayette Commencement

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized Fall 2020 graduates during Commencement ceremonies that were held over two days for each of the University’s eight academic colleges and the Graduate School.

Individual ceremonies were held at Cajun Field, Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Baccalaureate Degree

• Business Administration: Drake Edward Carrier, Brad A. Chesterman, Nicholas Roy Hanks, Landon K. Johnsey, Austin K. Thibodeaux.

• Education: Blair Elizabeth Bergeron, Sophia C. Cramer, Ryan Alexandra Hanks, Claire Elizabeth Lalande, Natalie M. Leger, Heather Broussard Legnon, Brooke Bellard Savoy.

• Engineering; John Besse, Shelbie Elizabeth Cormier, Connor Louis Fay, Joshua Emile Fontenot, Daniel J. Lombas, Bennett D. Narby, Charlyne Mare Peltier, Jack A. Veillon.

• Liberal Arts: Lyle D. Adams, Lauren Alexis Cramer, Brooklyn Alexandra Fields-Meaux, Madeline Elizabeth Fulton, Chazsmine Gibson, Samantha Lee Klein-Vidrine, Claire Innocent Lyon, Dmontre Djuan Milstead, Logan Andrea’ Onebane, Stevie E. Robinson, Jacquanna Steiner, Melissa Katelyn Wimberley.

• Nursing and Allied Nursing Professions: Jaclyn Docherty, Emily Margaret Paille, Sydney Paige Simon, Chloe Elizabeth Vincent.

• Sciences: Nathan Loi Hong, Luke William Immel, Lyndsi B. Nation, Hannah Petitjean, Patrick John Savoie, John Paul Stephen Zeringue.

• University College: Melissa Bourque, Cody B. Huesers, Brittany Renee’ Isaac, Tarya Amari Kanonu, Christina Maria Peterson, Austin Michael Robichaux, Jessica McCall Trahan, Miguel Tate Vice.

Master’s Degree

• Business Administration: Rankin Mark Bihm, Brennan Wade Corzine, Theodore Constantinus Gall, Todd P. Guidry, Megan Elaine Malmay, Tricia A’lyse Olivier, Nicole Morgan Romero, Mollie Aline Stelly, Christopher Blaine Turner.

• Education: Julie Marie Chambers, John Wane Nelson.

• Engineering: Blake John Hussey.