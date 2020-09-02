Acadia OK’d for FEMA Individual Assistance

Acadia Parish has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Individual Assistance and not Public Assistance.

Acadia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Ashley LeBlanc said Tuesday that Acadia is now one of only nine parishes who qualified for individual assistance.

“What that means is that the parish had more than 25 homes damaged from Hurricane Laura,” said LeBlanc. “Those homeowners are now qualified for FEMA assistance.”

Over the weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the Trump administration to approve 23 parishes for Individual Assistance.

Thus far, only Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachitia, Vermilion, and Vernon parishes have been approved for Individual Assistance.

Acadia Parish individuals who had storm damage can apply for aid at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 the speech and hearing impaired.

The toll-free numbers operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until further notice. Individuals can go online and apply at disasterassistance.gov