Acadia Parish issues voluntary evacuation order

Acadia Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation for all parish residents south of Highway 90 in flood-prone areas. Those that are in unstable structures, including mobile homes and other structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, are also encouraged to evacuate immediately.

At this time, a local or state shelter is not open nor available. Please seek shelter with family, friends, or a hotel in a safe area. Whether residents evacuate or stay in place, we urge everyone to have enough supplies on hand for 3-4 days. Visit https://getagameplan.org/ for more information.

For updated information on road closures, detours, and delays visit http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/ or https://www.511la.org/.

See a list of updated sandbag locations below:

Iota: (Iota Barn under water tower) 8am-3pm, self-service site, valid ID required.

Rayne: (Rayne Pavilion) 10am-6pm, 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Crowley: (220 Jack Mitchell Rd.) 8am-3pm, 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Church Point: (Town Barn off Pow Mia Dr.) 8am-4pm, 6 bags max, valid ID required.

Morse: (Water Tower) 8am-4pm, self-service site, 10 bags max

Estherwood: (City Hall) 8am-till, 6 bags max

All locations will be open Tuesday if weather permits.