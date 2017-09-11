Acadia Parish officials emphasize school attendance

City and parish leaders joined school teachers and school board personnel in declaring September “Attendance Awareness Month.” From the left are Trenton Leonards, Crowley Chamber; Amy Thibodeaux (Crowley Chamber CEO); Crowley City Judge M’elise Trahan; South Crowley Elementary School Principal April Mixon; South Crowley Elementary student Catherine Kolb; Crowley Mayor Greg Jones, Acadia School Superintended John E. Bourque; Crowley Alderwoman Ezora Proctor; Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard; Antionette Pete (Acadia Parish School Board); and Crowley Alderman Elliot Dore.
Mon, 09/11/2017 - 4:58pm Saja Hoffpauir