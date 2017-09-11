City and parish leaders joined school teachers and school board personnel in declaring September “Attendance Awareness Month.” From the left are Trenton Leonards, Crowley Chamber; Amy Thibodeaux (Crowley Chamber CEO); Crowley City Judge M’elise Trahan; South Crowley Elementary School Principal April Mixon; South Crowley Elementary student Catherine Kolb; Crowley Mayor Greg Jones, Acadia School Superintended John E. Bourque; Crowley Alderwoman Ezora Proctor; Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard; Antionette Pete (Acadia Parish School Board); and Crowley Alderman Elliot Dore.

Acadia Parish officials emphasize school attendance

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 4:58pm Saja Hoffpauir

The month of September has been designated as “Attendance Awareness Month” in schools and communities across the country and Acadia ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017