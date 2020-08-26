Acadia Parish public schools set to open on Sept. 8

As announced during an emergency meeting held by the Acadia Parish School Board on Thursday, Aug. 6, the start date of public schools will be Tuesday, September 8, with teachers and students alike readying for the 2020-2021 school year.

It was noted by Superintendent Scott Richard the adjustments were to allow the district more time to prepare for the challenges of the upcoming school year and allow the number of COVID cases to decrease.

During the special meeting, Richard presented the board with the COVID-19 Calendar Revision proposal.

The superintendent explained that adjustments had to be made to holiday schedules in order to meet the state-mandated “minutes of educational time” requirements for the school year. Those changes include:

• Teachers report Monday, Aug 31

• Students report Tuesday, Sept. 8 — day after Labor Day (all staff and students will continue to have the holiday of Sept. 7, Labor Day)

• Holiday dates of Nov. 4 (Wednesday after Election Day) and Feb. 17 (Wednesday after Mardi Gras) are removed and converted to full instructional days

• The original Professional Days remain at the front of the calendar as teacher work days to allow for COVID-19 preparation

• Increased instructional minutes by 12 minutes per day.

• Removed all six early dismissal days (aka “Bank Days”) and convert them to full instructional days.

• Removed early dismissal days of Dec. 18 (Friday prior to Christmas break); April 1 (Thursday prior to Easter break); and May 27 (formerly the last day of school for students)

• Final date for students will be Thursday, June 3, instead of Thursday, May 27

• Final date for teachers will be Friday, June 4, instead of Friday, May 28

• Maintained all other holidays as noted in original calendar

For school in Ward 5, where classes are held four days a week, all of the above applies except:

• Remove the Friday, Dec. 18, holiday and converted to full instructional minutes.

Richard also noted that, pending mandates from the governor or the state Department of Education, all dates are still subject to change.