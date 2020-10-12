Article Image Alt Text

Acadia Parish School System to be closed Monday through Tuesday

Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:17am
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard has issued the following statement:
The Acadia Parish School System will remain closed Monday and Tuesday, October 12 and 13 due to Hurricane Delta. We will re-evaluate conditions Tuesday, October 13 and make further announcements regarding re-opening schools at that time.
As of Sunday, October 11, over 95% of the parish is without power.
We hope all remain safe as we overcome the challenges associated with Hurricane Delta.

