Acadia Parish School System to be closed Monday through Tuesday

Acadia Parish School Board Superintendent Scott Richard has issued the following statement:

The Acadia Parish School System will remain closed Monday and Tuesday, October 12 and 13 due to Hurricane Delta. We will re-evaluate conditions Tuesday, October 13 and make further announcements regarding re-opening schools at that time.

As of Sunday, October 11, over 95% of the parish is without power.

We hope all remain safe as we overcome the challenges associated with Hurricane Delta.