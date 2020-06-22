Acadia Parish tractor accident claims life of Jennings man

At approximately 4 p.m. on June 21, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 near 13th Street, east of Mermentau.

The crash took the life of 43-year-old Frank Zaunbrecher of Jennings.

Preliminary investigation revealed Zaunbrecher was operating a New Holland articulating farm tractor west on US 90. For unknown reasons, the tractor ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The tractor reentered the roadway crossing the east and westbound lanes of travel before striking a ditch on the south side of the roadway. At some point while entering the ditch, Zaunbrecher fell from the cab of the tractor.

Zaunbrecher was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.