Acadia students offered online option

The Acadia Parish School Board has recently announced a full-time tuition free online public school option.

The online program is fully accredited and offers a flexible curriculum and free Chromebook for each student enrolled. In addition, the enrolled students have full access to certified teachers and online coaches to provide ongoing tutoring and motivation.

Students enrolled in the A+Campus online public school option will have the opportunity to access extracurricular activities that are offered at their home school as well as participate in field trips, prom and graduation with their school’s class.

Preregistration is open until July 24.

Visit acadia.k12.la.us for more information.

All questions can be emailed to acampus@acadia.k12.la.us or the APSB can be reached by phone at 783-5808.