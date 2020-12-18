Additional charges filed in parking lot rampage

Additional charges have been filed against the man accused of ramming five cars the parking lot of a local pharmacy.

Charles Terrain Camp, 39, has been charged with five counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate log.

State Police were called to investigate after a Crowley Police officer discharged his service weapon during the Dec. 7 incident.

According to Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen, the initial investigation revealed that the incident started shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens Pharmacy at the intersection of Odd Fellows and Tower roads.

Camp attempted to flee the scene when police arrived, Gossen said. During the interaction with police, he reportedly rammed a marked police vehicle and several other cars.

As events unfolded, Gossen said a Crowley Police officer discharged his service weapon but did not strike anyone.

Camp was taken into custody by Crowley Police following an evaluation at a local hospital.

He was initially charged theft, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

With the new charges, Camp’s total bond is now set at $128,500. He remains incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail.