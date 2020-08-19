Article Image Alt Text

Alternating lane closures overnight Thursday for I-10 Eastbound and Westbound in Acadia Parish

Wed, 08/19/2020 - 12:26pm
BATON ROUGE

The La. Dept. of Transportation and Development has announced that I-10 eastbound and westbound in Acadia Parish will have alternating lane closures for a sweeping operation on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 21, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

