American Legion local events, State Convention cancelled

Earlier this month, the American Legion National Headquarters, citing the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the health of its members, issued a resolution canceling the organization’s convention.

The resolution also provides for all nationally-elected and appointed officers to remain in their current positions until the close of the next national convention, currently scheduled for late August 2021.

The resolution also strongly encouraged all American Legion Departments to follow suit, according to La. Dept. Vice Commander A.J. Jones of Crowley Post 15.

Like the national officers, the American Legion Dept. of La. officers will continue to serve in their elected or appointed positions through the close of the next department convention scheduled for June 10-13, 2021, in Alexandria.

The American Legion Louisiana Department has also strongly urged a similar course of action by the Louisiana Department Sons of the American Legion, the Louisiana Department American Auxiliary and Louisiana Department Districts and Posts.

The annual 7th District Conference, initially scheduled for March 28-29 by Post 15 in Crowley, was also cancelled.

Post 77, Rayne, also cancelled its monthly meeting initially scheduled Tuesday, April 7.

Announcement will be made soon of the May meeting for Post 77.