APSB hears reports on damage to school roofs

Hurricane damage to Acadia Parish School Board properties was discussed during Monday’s committee meetings.

According to reports presented to the board’s Personnel, Budget and Insurance Committee, three schools sustained damage from Hurricane Delta significantly enough to warrant total roof replacements.

Those include Crowley High, Church Point Elementary and Estherwood Elementary. Those roofs have been patched during the interim period prior to replacement.

Other schools that experienced damages due to the storm were Church Point High, Egan Elementary and Midland High.

Repairs at those schools are ongoing.

“The school board will continue to work through the processes associated with our insurance provider, legal counsel and FEMA in order to try to mitigate the costs of repairs due to Hurricane Delta,” said Superintendent Scott Richard. “We will be bringing additional recommendations to the board moving forward on the three major roof replacements.”

It was during the Budget and Finance Committee in which the board heard a presentation from Demographer Mike Hefner concerning the upcoming redistricting.

Hefner explained that every 10 years, following a census, the board uses the data for reapportionment. The school board and the Acadia Parish Police Jury currently have the same districts and a study will be developed concurrently between the two entities.

This study is in the beginning phases and is expected to be complete prior to the next school board election in November of 2022, according to Hefner.

During a report from D.S. Bus South, Troy LeBouef informed the board that he had recently become a driver educator.

Also, the bus service currently has three new drivers in training after losing two drivers last month.

LeBouef said a number of drivers are in quarantine due to possible COVID exposure.

Other items approved to go to the full board at the next regular session meeting were:

• the adoption of a calendar for revisions of the 2020-2021 budget and for the preparation of the 2021-2022 budget.

• a review of budget-to-actual comparisons on the general fund and all special funds. Chief Financial Officer Justin Carrier reported that sales tax was up and that budget is on target.

The committee also discussed proposed considered updates to a policy concerning cash in school buildings.

The committee considered a suggestion from third party independent auditors to revise an existing policy prohibiting schools from keeping any money — even small amounts — on campus.

The proposed revision would allow schools to kept small dollar amounts when the school is unable to deposit funds. The revision would assist with athletic events that take place over weekends.

The full board will vote on the matter at the next regular session.

During the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee meeting, changes to system’s sick leave policy were proposed as a result of Legislative changes.

Legislation recently passed allows employees to use excuses from physician assistance and nurse practitioners as well as doctors.

The committee also proposed extending the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline for the use of the 10 days of COVID leave from Jan. 1 until June 30 for those employees who have not exhausted such leave.

The next board meeting will take place on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Dr. John A. Bertrand Administrative Building.