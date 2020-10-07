APSB OKs committee recommendations

Acadia Parish School Board members were informed that sales tax revenues are up.

Superintendent Scott Richard reported an increase of 2.38 percent compared to last year at this time and up 5.58 percent when calculating month to month for the year.

A number of routine items also were considered during the October meeting.

On the recommendation of the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee, the board approved an updated job description for Maintenance/Facilities Program Manager.

“The Maintenance/Facilities Program Manager updated job description replaces the previous job description titled Maintenance Supervisor,” Richard said. “This administrative position will serve as the point person for assisting the district in the coordination, implementation and oversight of all construction projects as well as assisting with ensuring that all of the district’s facilities (school buildings), equipment and grounds are maintained in a consistent manner and within budget.”

Also from the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee, the board approved 2020-2021 Pupil Progression Plan.

“This document is a routine update to a long-standing procedural set of guidelines required by the Louisiana Department of Education for each school system,” Richard explained. “The plan lays out a number of procedures related to grading, promotion, retention, etc.

“Changes and updates occur on an annual basis and are mostly guided by BESE, the state Department of Education and state legislative updates for school systems.”

The Department of Education changes included:

• language noting that students in grades 5 or 9 in 2020-2021 are not required to take a placement test;

• adjusted language regarding the number of credit recovery classes a student can take per year; and,

• addressing some NCAA-related post-secondary requirements as they relate to students enrolled in non-traditional courses, credit recovery programs and distance/E-learning settings.

Local, district changes included:

• clarifying language as it relates to district review and oversight of school building decisions for placement purposes;

• language referencing the district’s virtual learning program;

• merging of a couple of grading scale charts;

• addressing grading practices for kindergarten; and,

• clarifying language regarding the number of times students can be retained in the K-4 grade span and the 5-8 grade span.

The Budget and Finance Committee’s recommendation to renew the farm lease with Troy Fruge for board-owned land was approved.

Richard also noted during the Superintendents Comments portion of the meeting that the school system had just completed day 20 of the school year and “I owe much gratitude for a smooth opening to a school year like no other.”

He expressed gratitude to the students, parents, teachers, administrative staff and support staff and the community overall “for a smooth and productive opening of schools during this most unusual school year given all of the new procedures in place due to the challenges of Covid-19 and the numerous weather events that have occurred.”

Richard also noted that the district is keeping a very close eye on the Gulf of Mexico with Hurricane Delta projected to make landfall in Louisiana. Officials are also watching to make decisions on the high school football games being moved to earlier days this week. (By Tuesday morning, many high schools games had already been rescheduled to Wednesday and Thursday.)

Prior to the adjournment, several board members asked about various matters dealing with A+Campus (the virtual learning platform recently started by APSS).

One of those concerns included student who want to get put back in regular school after the deadline.

Richard said those students are being decided on a case by case basis.

Another concern was that some of the teachers are having to grade work of students they never met.

Richard explained that, yes, some teachers have been assigned to grade work of the A+Campus students since it is the district’s largest campus. In addition to the teachers assigned specifically to that campus, other teachers from each school have been assigned to help grade work submitted.

It was suggested that more teachers be assigned to the A+Campus next year.