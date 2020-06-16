APSO arrests felony theft suspect

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies working with several law enforcement agencies have arrested Steven Dietz, 31 of Evangeline. Dietz has been a fugitive who was featured on Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish several months ago.

Dietz has been wanted for Felony Theft, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business and Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Battery.

Dietz is a suspect in several other thefts in the Evangeline community.

Bond has been set at $585,000.00

He is currently being held in the Acadia Parish Jail.