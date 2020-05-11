APSO Bookings: April 27

Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:48pm
CROWLEY

• D’Andre Quindal Dupont, Seventh Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for attempted second-degree murder ($50,000 bond); felony illegal carrying of weapons ($5,000 bond).
• Roland James Hebert, Pom Roy Road, Lake Arthur: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for home invasion (no bond).
• John Lee Citizen, Robert Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm (no bond).
• Jaquanna Makura Daniels, Amy Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. on two counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics ($100,000 total bond).
• Allison Marie Pousson, Howard Street, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond).

