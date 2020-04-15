APSO Daily Bookings: April 9 - 13

April 9

• Lance Cade Doucet, Duson Avenue, Iota: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of stolen things ($25,000 bond).

• Verly May Williams, West Hutchison Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for domestic abuse / aggravated assault ($500 bond).

• Tina Marie Mouton, Gayle Drive, Church Point: Arrested by APSO on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (bonds totaling $45,000).

• Allen Dwayne Savoie, North Louis Street, Church Point: Arrested by APSO on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (bonds totaling $26,500); transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses ($1,500).

April 11

No bookings recorded.

April 12

• Judayla Rene Woods, Vallery Lane, Church Point: Arrested by unknown agency for aggravated arson ($25,000 bond).

April 13

• Traveque Shauntey Moore, East Betty Street, Rayne: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics ($10,000 bond); two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (bonds totaling $27,500).

• Shawn Monique Brown, North Avenue A, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for attempted second degree murder ($100,000 bond).