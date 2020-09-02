APSO Daily Bookings: August 13 - 19

August 13

• Kim Ledet, West 14th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for domestic abuse / aggravated assault ($3,500 bond).

August 14

No bookings reported.

August 15.

• Hilton Joseph Guilliam, North Washington Street, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. for simple burglary (no bond).

August 16

• James Todd Matte, White Oak Highway, Branch: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of attempted second-degree murder ($150,000 total bond); aggravated assault with a firearm ($35,000 bond).

August 17

• Camellus Keith Meyers Jr., Hundley Road, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for felony theft ($3,500 bond).

• Terry Dale Taylor, Pierre Matte Road, Branch: Arrested by APSO for illegal use of social media by a convicted sex offender ($25,000 bond).

• Jonteyvon Dimekus Marks, East 12th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of attempted first-degree murder ($150,000 bond each count).

• Dan Cormier Jr., North Fourth Street, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm ($25,000 bond).

• Frank Deonta Leopaul, Camilla Boulevard, Lafayette: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($15,000 bond); transactions involving proceeds derived from drugs $15,000 bond); felony possession of marijuana (no bond); illegal carrying of weapons (no bond).

August 18

• Frank Deon’ta Leopaul, Camilla Boulevard, Lafayette: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($5,000 bond).

• Clifford Joseph Robinson Jr., Courtney Drive, Duson: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on five counts of attempted second-degree murder (total $375,000 bond).

August 19

• Mitchell David LeMaire, Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette: Arrested by Duson P.D. for monetary instrument abuse ($5,000 bond).