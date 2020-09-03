APSO Daily Bookings: August 19 -24

August 19

• Brandon Joseph Girard, Higginbotham Highway, Church Point: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($35,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($25,000 bond).

August 20

• Scott Michael Vincent, Simar Street, Iota: Arrested by Iota P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Ryan Michael Mandell, South Avenue E, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); monetary instrument abuse ($1,500 bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Chad Joseph Savoy, Cedar Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• Patrick James Boast Jr., Edmonia Drive, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm ($10,000 bond).

August 21

• Travis Christopher Cormier, Egan Highway, Egan: Arrested by Morse P.D. for felony theft ($5,000 bond), possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,000 bond).

• Lonnie Charles Matthews, Matthew Drive, Church Point: Arrested by APSO on two counts of domestic abuse / aggravated assault (no bond).

• Autumn Michelle Higginbotham, Edmonia Drive, Church Point: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• John Wesley Fontenot, Good Shepard Court, Branch: Arrested by APSO for aggravated flight from an officer ($25,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($25,000 bond); felony distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($15,000 bond); distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Latashi Renel Eddy, Highway 190, Eunice: Arrested by Eunice P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond).

• Sparklon Shawn Spell, Mire Highway, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,500 bond).

August 22

No bookings reported.

August 23

• Michael James Reed, West 10th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for resisting by force ($1,500 bond).

• Vance James Manuel, Johnson Highway, Eunice: Arrested by APSO for home invasion (no bond).

August 24

• Harlen Alexander Nugent, Pinto Lane, Rayne: Arrested by Duson P.D. for felony possession of marijuana ($10,000 bond); illegal carry of weapon penalty ($10,000 bond).

• Carroll Allen Arledge, Leger Road, Crowley: Arrested by Mermentau P.D. for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($2,500 bond).

• Benjamin Nuffy Arledge, Leger Road, Crowley: Arrested by Mermentau P.D. for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($2,500 bond).