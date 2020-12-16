APSO Daily Bookings: December 9 - 11

December 9

• Mark Anthony Johnson, homeless: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (no bond); hold for court (no bond).

December 10

• Daniel Gerarde Pinion, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($1,000 bond).

• Paton Roy Trahan, Gary, Texas: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); illegal carrying of a weapon ($25,000 bond).

• Rondell Shaquille Ledet, Mockingbird Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• Nathaniel Joseph Bates, South Avenue J, Crowley: Arrested by APSO on a hold for court (no bond).

• Brett Michael Benoit, North Barousse Street, Church Point: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for aggravated burglary (no bond).

• Trinity Jude Jones, Bayou Plaquemine Road, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for aggravated second-degree battery ($50,000 bond); armed robbery: use of a firearm ($200,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($30,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000 bond); illegal possession of a firearm ($25,000 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); fugitive warrant (no bond).

• Dustin John Serrin, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for resisting an officer ($7,500 bond).

December 11

• Christopher John Meche, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for domestic abuse battery (no bond).

• Joseph Batiste Guidry Jr., Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault (no bond); criminal damage / less than $1,000 (no bond); aggravated obstruction of a highway ($5,000 bond); reckless operation of a motor vehicle (no bond); aggravated assault upon a dating partner ($3,500 bond); fugitive warrant (no bond); two counts of simple criminal damage to property ($20,000 bond each count).

• James Dexter Barousse, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for aggravated battery of a dating partner (no bond).