APSO Daily Bookings: Jan. 31 - Feb. 3

January 31

• Troy Joseph Matthews Sr., Holly Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

• Chana JonQuest Grey, East Minix Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for aggravated assault with a firearm ($3,500 bond).

• Cameron Lewis, East Rosella Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for simple robbery (no bond).

• Jabrison J. Lewis, Ozenne Road, Jeanerette: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($1,500 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($1,500 bond); possession of Legend drugs without a prescription ($1,500 bond).

• Derrian Delvelkio Tezeno, Crowley: aggravated assault ($2,500 bond); simple battery (no bond); disturbing the peace / language (no bond).

February 1

• Crystal Benoit, Church Point: 43 counts of felony cruelty to animals (no bond).

• Caleb Ashley Johnson, Church Point: bench warrant (no bond).

• Hank Erwin Williams, Sulphur: violation of probation/parole (no bond).

February 2

• Devin Jamal Harris, Carencro: aggravated battery of a dating partner (no bond).

• Eric Lee Hill, West Hutchinson Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Louisiana Probation and Parole for failure to comply with provisions of supervised release ($25,000 bond)

• Michael Lazaro, North Beaugh Street, Church Point: Arrested by Louisiana Probation and Parole for failure to comply with provisions of supervised release ($75,000 bond).

• Trevor Lynn Duhon, Clyde Loop, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Marvin Joseph Sonnier, West 9th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for failure to register as as sex offender ($5,000 bond).

• Anthony Dontrell Carrier, Martin Luther King Drive, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession of a stolen firearm (no bond).

• Jose Osvaldo Barrientos, Egan: theft of a motor vehicle ($2,500 bond).

• Troy Douglas Clark, Jennings: aggravated battery of a dating partner (no bond).

• Coty Kendel Gabriel, Rayne: resisting by force ($5,000 bond); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($15,000 bond); aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon ($10,000 bond); DOC ID verification.

• Deanna Lynn Hebert, Crowley: bench warrant (no bond).

February 3

• Vandavian Myles, Fourth Street, Rayne: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for illegal carrying of weapons ($2,500 bond); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($5,000 bond).

• Joseph Smith Jr., South Main STreet, Opelousas: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($15,000 bond).

• Dannon Mouton, West Elm Street, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for domestic abuse battery - third offense (no bond); simple criminal damage to property ($2,500 bond); violation of protective orders (no bond); fugitive warrant (no bond).