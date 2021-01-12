APSO Daily Bookings: January 1 - 6

January 1

• Timothy Paul Savoy, Crowley: Arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($5,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($25,000 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); simple escape ($1,000 bond).

January 2

• Sarah Elizabeth Manuel, Midland: Arrested on a fugitive warrant (no bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($2,000 bond); two counts of possession of Schedule III narcotics ($5,000 total bond.

• Anthony Darnell Rochon, Rayne: Arrested for simple burglary ($10,000 bond).

January 3

No bookings reported.

January 4

• David Keith Roy, Gueydan: Arrested on a bench warrant (no bond).

• Thomas Cain Venable, Rayne: Arrested for domestic abuse battery (no bond); domestic abuse battery - second offense (no bond).

January 5

• Jerry Wayne Fontenot Jr., Panchoville Road, Jennings: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony theft ($7,500 bond).

• Schedrick Ladone Alford, Grace Peach Street, Crowely: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling ($10,000 bond); illegal use of weapons ($5,000 bond).

• Sven Rochon, Crowely: Arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder ($400,000 total bond).

January 6

• Leslie Danielle Benoit, South Richfield Road, Duson: Arrested by APSO for criminal damage / $1,000 - $50,000 ($10,000 bond).

• Jessica Lynn Klemann, Southern Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on hold for other agency (no bond).

• Danielle Nichole Blanchard, Wild Flower Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for simple burglary ($10,000 bond).