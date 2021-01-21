APSO Daily Bookings: January 13 - 18

January 13

• Dakota Paul Broussard, Fontenot Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond); possession of Legend drugs ($1,500 bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond); misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond).

• Andrew Seth Reed, Pine Island Highway, Jennings: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Laney Wolf, Church Point: Arrested for domestic abuse battery ($1,000 bond); misdemeanor possession of marijuana (no bond); possession of drug paraphernalia (no bond).

January 14

• Jamie Cliburn Viator, Lafayette: Arrested by Crowley P.D. on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm ($15,000 bond each count).

• Jose Guadalupe Martinez, Alegro Avenue, Alamo, Texas: Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I for OWI - third offense ($20,000 bond); reckless operation of a motor vehicle ($2,500 bond).

• Corey Joseph Deshotel, Crowley: Department of Corrections incarceration; possession of Schedule II narcotics ($3,500 bond).

• Lester Joseph Dore, Rayne: Arrested for domestic abuse battery (no bond).

• Joshua James Maynard, Crowley: Arrested for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,500 bond); possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($1,000 bond); three bench warrants (no bond).

• Stefan Shane Zaunbrecher, Crowley: DOC incarceration; simple burglary ($15,000 bond).

January 15

• Marie Christine Savoie, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for domestic abuse battery (no bond); resisting an officer (no bond); attempted battery on a police officer (no bond).

January 16

• Anthony Daniel Huckaby, Crowley: Arrested for False imprisonment ($1,000 bond); domestic abuse battery (no bond).

January 17

• Candace Rae Simoneaux, South Avenue O, Crowley: Arrested by rowley P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

January 18

• Ashlee Joyce McElroy, Winston Manor Road, Santa Rosa Beach: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery ($25,000 bond).