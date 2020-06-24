APSO Daily Bookings: June 17 - 20

June 17

No bookings reported.

June 18

No bookings reported.

June 19

• Patrick Lee Girard, Pinto Lane, Rayne: Arrested by Duson Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); proceeds from durg offense ($5,000 bond).

• Alexis Mire Istre, South Avenue E, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($25,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($1,000 bond).

• Shedrick James Robinson, Westwood Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for attempted second-degree murder ($100,000 bond).

• Deion Lee Declouette, Lafayette STreet, Lafayette: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Thomas Adrian Jenkins, Harvest Road, Sealy, Texas: Arrested by APSO for aggravated assault with a firearm (no bond).

June 20

• Zachary Lance Love, Martha STreet, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possesssion with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (no bond); two counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); transactions involving proceeds from drugs (no bond).

• Lani Rachel Trahan, South Avenue H, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for armed robbery ($100,000 bond); distribution of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (no bond); two counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics (no bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (no bod); transactions involving proceeds from drugs (no bond); aggravated second-degree battery ($50,000 bond).