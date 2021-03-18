APSO Daily Bookings: March 10

• Roosevelt Gregory Hubbard, Mockingbird Road, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($25,000 bond).

• William Parker Tarleton, Janice Street, Baton Rouge: Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($125,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($50,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000 bond).

• Christopher Emile Kelehan, North Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for home invasion ($25,000 bond).

• Joshua Cade Labit, Petite Street, Lafayette: Arrested by LSP Troop I for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($125,000 bond); illegal carrying of weapons ($10,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics (no bond).

• Samantha Renee Bridges, Karen Drive, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for distribution of Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond).