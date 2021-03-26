APSO Daily Bookings: March 17 - 23

March 17

• Phillip Alexander, Arthur Street, Lafayette: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted simple burglary ($10,000 bond).

• Justin Ryle Savoy, West Pointe Court, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery ($5,000 bond).

• Bryan Raylee Hamilton, West Second Street, Crowley: Arrested by Rayne Police Department for felony theft (no bond).

March 18

•Aaron Ace Carriere, North Barousse Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule IV narcotics ($2,500 bond); two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics ($6,000 total bond).

• Ryan Christopher Briscoe, Iowa Avenue, Gueydan: Arrested by APSO for failure to register as a sex offender ($5,000 bond.

March 19

• Jace Davon landry, West Pointe Drive, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($3,500 bond).

• Jermaine Paul Kelly, West Martin Luther King Drive, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for monetary instrument abuse ($10,000 bond).

• Jayvon Alex Thomas Martin, McDonald Street, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO on four counts of attempted second-degree murder ($45,000 bond on each count).

March 20

No bookings reported by APSO

March 21

• Codey Blake Tumps, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of controlled dangerous substances ina drug-free zone ($1,00 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Kelly Lyne Champagne, homeless: Arrested by Duson P.D. for possession of Legend drugs.

March 22

• Ivy June Roger, Abbeville Highway, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for second-degree battery ($20,000 bond).

• Traveque Shauntey Moore, East Betty Street, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone ($5,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($2,000 bond).

• Robert DeWayne Wheeler, Danube Street, Houston, Texas: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substances ina drug-free zone ($5,000 bond).

• Falius Ray Lewis Jr., J.W. Lane, Rayne: Arrested by APSO for aggravated flight from an officer ($30,000 bond); possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($40,000 bond); possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone ($5,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($2,000 bond).

March 23

• Amandues Walterman Alex, Crowley: Arrested by Estherwood P.D. for resisting by force ($1,500 bond).

• Gage Davonte Newcoste, Conrad Street, Lafayette: Arrested by APSO for simple burglary ($5,000 bond).

• Shanta Claire Garrick, North Moss Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for parole violation (no bond).