APSO Daily Bookings: October 21

Fri, 10/23/2020 - 11:45am
CROWLEY

• Michael Joseph Hall, South Lake Houston Highway, Houston, Texas: Arrested by Louisiana State Troop I on two counts of illegally carrying a weapon ($15,000 total bond); possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500); illegal possession of stolen firearm ($5,000 bond).
• Andre Lance Meaux, Grand Prarie Highway, Rayne: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for simple burglary ($10,000 bond)
• Hank Erwin Williams, North Mendou Lane, Moss Bluff: Arrested by APSO on hold for court (no bond).

