APSO Daily Bookings: October 8 - 12

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:37pm
CROWLEY

October 8
• Heath Lee Hulin, Declouette Highway, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by Duson P.D. for illegal carry of weapon penalty (no bond); possession of heroin (no bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics (no bond).
• Edward Dontreal Nickson, Marie Street, Rayne: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession of stolen firearms ($7,500 bond).
• Crystal Ann Fontenot, Good Sheppard Court, Branch: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for illegal possession of stolen firearms ($7,500 bond).
• Heath Lee Hulin, Declouette Highway, Breaux Bridge: Arrested by Duson P.D. for monetary instrument abuse (no bond).

October 9
No bookings recorded.

October 10
• Shawn Michael Derrick, Horn Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for criminal damage / $1,000 -$50,000 (no bond); looting charge (no bond).

October 11
No bookings recorded.

October 12
• Amber Danae Vincent, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics ($10,000 bond).
• Shuntaira Monea Stevens, Kathy Meadows Avenue, Crowley: Arrested by APSO for possession of alprazolam ($1,500 bond).

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020