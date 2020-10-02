APSO Daily Bookings: Sept. 24 - 26

September 24

• Gerald Curley, West 4th Street, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Terry Wayne Burnley Jr., West Congress Street, Duson: Arrested by APSO for hold for other agency (no bond).

September 25

• Joseph Frank Solar, Unknown address: Arrested by Rayne Police Department on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Della Denise Reece, homeless, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule I narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond).

• Joseph Floyd Huval, Jr., Houma Street, Metarie: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Norman Ray Sparks, homeless: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond).

• Ronald Louis Claybern Jr, Georgiana Street, Sunset: Arrested by APSO on a hold for other agency (no bond).

• Devin James Derouselle, Benoit Drive, Henderson: Arrested by APSO for hold for court (no bond).

September 26

• Hailey Brooke Godeaux, North Joel Street, Church Point: Arrested by Church Point P.D. for possession of Schedule II narcotics ($10,000 bond).

• Emily Beth Istre, South Jules Street, Morse: Arrested by APSO for possession of heroin ($2,500 bond); possession of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); possession of alprazolam ($2,500 bond).