APSO Daily Bookings: September 17 - 19

September 17

• Desmond Deyoung Reeves, Glenn Street, Lake Charles: Arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop I for driving under suspension from prior OWI (no bond).

• Joseph Leon Credeur, uknown address: Arrested by Crowley Police Department for domestic abuse battery / strangulation (no bond).

• Bryston VonKeith Domino, North Avenue I, Crowley: Arrested by Crowley P.D. for felony distribution of Schedule II narcotics ($2,500 bond); felony illegal carry of weapons ($2,500 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond).

• Leigha Denee Menard, Patricia Drive, Crowley: Arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics ($20,000 bond); proceeds from drug offense ($5,000 bond).

September 18

• Travis Christopher Cormier, Egan Highway, Egan: Arrested by APSO on two counts of simple burglary ($7,500 bond each count).

September 19

• Tyler Paul Thibodeaux, Coyote Drive, Scott: Arrested by Rayne P.D. for second-degree battery ($10,000 bond).