APSO donates surplus vehicles

Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:08pm

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has declared five vehicles as surplus. In doing so, Sheriff K.P. Gibson has donated one police unit to five different agencies to assist with their needs for units to patrol their communities. Pictured are the agency representatives, from left, Chief Wayne Welch, Estherwood Police; Chief Damon Daigle, Iota Police; Assistant Chief Paul Adams, Estherwood Police, Chief Jason Coats, Morse Police; Mayor Chuck Robicheaux, Rayne Police; Sheriff Gibson; Chief Carroll Stelly, Rayne Police; and Chief Cheyenne Miller, Mermentau Police.

