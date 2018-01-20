Arbor Day ceremony held at Mobley Field

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The City of Crowley recently celebrated Arbor Day. Those on hand for the program included, from left, Mayor pro tem Steven Primeaux, Patti Lawrence, Patricia Melanson, Lee Lawrence, Sheral Garrick, Chris Mayfield, Robert Fontenot, Mayor Greg Jones, Matthew Dupuis, Charlotte Jeffers, Natalie Dugar, City Councilwoman Ezora Proctor, City Councilman Bryan Borill, City Engineer Tim Mader, City Councilman Elliot Doré, City Councilman Tim Monceaux and State Representative John Stefanski.
Sat, 01/20/2018 - 5:03pm Saja Hoffpauir